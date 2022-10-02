T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan: Sharma ji ka beta reminds you of the greatest rivalry on Oct 23 (Watch)

e-Paper Get App
Similar to the Mauka Mauka-themed video that won the hearts of netizens, this quirky promo video has hit social media with several shares and likes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
Twitter/Star Sports
All set to watch the Men in Blue play and win the upcoming T20 match? Don't tell us that it just skipped off your mind. In that case, 'Sharma ji ka beta' reminds you of the greatest rivalry to be held on October 23.

In a promotional video uploaded by a media outlet, we can see the young boy taking us through a tour of Dardnapur, a fictional village. As he tours fans and cricket enthusiasts through the village, which is seldom sad (dard-na-pur or no-sadness-region), he reveals that they — who usually are strong enough and experience no pain — had broken down to tears when India lost to Pakistan during the World Cup in the UAE. 

The upcoming match of IND vs PAK will be held on October 23 in Melbourne. Reminding people of the same, the kid shared a heartfelt request and said in Hindi, "Make us forget the last defeat by winning this year..."

Watch:

