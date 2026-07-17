'System Hee Lappu Ho Raho Hai Ab': 'Lappu Sa Sachin' Fame Mithilesh Bhati Backs Sonam Wangchuk At Jantar Mantar

Mithilesh Bhati, the woman who became an internet sensation after coining the now-famous phrase "Lappu Sa Sachin," has once again grabbed public attention. This time, she was seen at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where she expressed support for activist and engineer Sonam Wangchuk, who is continuing his indefinite hunger strike.

Bhati's arrival at the protest site quickly attracted attention from visitors and media personnel. As soon as people recognized her, several reporters approached her for comments, leading to another viral moment.

Her 'Lappu' remark sparks social media buzz again

During a brief interaction with journalists, one reporter playfully referred to the catchphrase that made Bhati famous and asked, "Who is the 'Lappu' this time?"

Responding with her trademark wit, Bhati smiled and replied, "Maan leyo bhaiya, system hee lappu ho raho hai ab."

The remark was widely shared across social media platforms within hours, with many users recalling the phrase that had dominated the internet in 2023. Video clips of the interaction quickly gained traction, adding another chapter to Bhati's unexpected internet fame.

How 'Lappu Sa Sachin' became a nationwide catchphrase

Mithilesh Bhati first rose to prominence during the Seema Haider-Sachin Meena controversy in 2023. In a television interview, the Rabupura resident from Greater Noida described Sachin Meena by saying, "Lappu sa Sachin, jhingur sa ladka."

The comment soon became one of India's biggest viral catchphrases. It inspired thousands of memes, music remixes, comedy sketches, reels, and parody videos across social media, making Bhati an unlikely internet celebrity.

Since then, she has continued to appear at public events and local gatherings, often voicing her opinions on social and public issues.

Bhati extends support to Sonam Wangchuk

Bhati's latest public appearance was in support of Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently holding an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. Wangchuk's protest is linked to his demands for stronger constitutional safeguards for Ladakh, including statehood and constitutional protections aimed at preserving the region's ecology, culture, and local identity.

Her visit came as several supporters and public figures have been reaching the protest site to express solidarity with Wangchuk's campaign.