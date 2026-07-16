'Make Sonam Wangchuk Education Minister': Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar Rally - VIDEO

PM

Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday extended support to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, where activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 19 days, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy.

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Arriving at the protest site, Kejriwal first embraced CJP founder Abhijeet Deepke, who had previously worked with the AAP, before meeting Wangchuk and spending time speaking with him on the stage. He was accompanied by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj.

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Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal praised Wangchuk's resolve, saying he was risking his life not for personal gain but for the future of students and young people across the country.

The AAP leader urged the Centre to heed the demands of protesting students and Wangchuk, warning Prime Minister Narendra Modi that ignoring the aspirations of the youth could have serious political consequences. Drawing a parallel with the Congress government's defeat in 2014, Kejriwal said governments that become arrogant and fail to listen to public sentiment eventually face electoral setbacks. He also recalled Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement while making his remarks.

Backing the demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Kejriwal proposed that Wangchuk be appointed as the country's next education minister.

"I suggest to the Prime Minister that Dharmendra Pradhan should be removed and Sonam Wangchuk should be made the Union Education Minister. India needs an educational revolution, and a reformer like Wangchuk can bring about that change," he said.

According to organisers, Wangchuk has lost nearly nine kilograms during his 19-day fast. Besides the AAP, opposition parties including the Samajwadi Party and the Trinamool Congress have announced support for the protest. The CJP has also called for a march to Parliament on March 20, with organisers expecting a larger turnout amid growing political backing.