'Aap Kaun Hain?': Kejriwal Hits Back After BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Targets Opposition Over Sanatan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Nabin on Sunday launched a sharp attack on opposition parties while addressing a Shakti Kendra Convenor Conference in Lucknow, prompting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to hit back with a pointed response: "Aap Kaun Hain?" (Who are you?).

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Addressing party workers in Uttar Pradesh's capital, Nabin accused opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Kejriwal, of remaining silent whenever Hindu deities or Sanatan Dharma were allegedly insulted.

"Today I want to tell Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Kejriwal not to consider Hinduism so weak that people will fall into your trap. Whenever your people insult Hindu gods and goddesses, you remain silent. The people of Uttar Pradesh and the country will never tolerate an insult to Sanatan," Nabin said.

He further asserted that India's cultural heritage had been preserved through the sacrifices of previous generations and should not be undermined.

Reacting to the BJP leader's remarks, Kejriwal posted a brief but sharp response on social media, asking, "Aap Kaun Hain?"

The exchange comes amid an ongoing political row over allegations related to the Ram Mandir donation collection. In recent days, Kejriwal has repeatedly targeted the Narendra Modi-led Central government and the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft issue.

Taking aim at opposition parties for raising the controversy, Nabin said those shedding "crocodile tears" in the name of faith had no moral authority to speak on matters of religion.

He highlighted the BJP government's role in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor, describing them as examples of preserving India's cultural and religious heritage.

Nabin also accused opposition parties of lacking credibility on issues of faith, alleging that those who had "ordered firing on Ram devotees" in the past could not now claim to speak for religious sentiments.