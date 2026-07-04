AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Visits Panaji Temple, Renews Demand For Probe Into Alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Chanda Chori' | VIDEO

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal speaks after offering prayers at the Maruti temple in Panaji and renewing his demand for a probe into the alleged Ayodhya donation irregularities | X - @ArvindKejriwal

Panaji, July 4, 2026: Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited the Maruti temple in Panaji, where he said he prayed for strict action against those involved in the alleged “chanda chori” at the Ayodhya Ram Temple and against those allegedly protecting them.

Prayers And Allegations

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers, Kejriwal alleged that millions of devotees had donated to the Ayodhya temple with faith and devotion, and that any “misappropriation” of those donations amounted to a betrayal of their trust.

The AAP leader claimed that a former Union Home Secretary had donated a one-kilogram gold copy of the Ramcharitmanas, the revered Hindu epic by Tulsidas, to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, PTI reported.

जय बजरंगबली..



आज गोवा के पणजी में स्थित ऐतिहासिक मारुति मंदिर में हनुमान जी के दर्शन कर उनका आशीर्वाद लिया। मैंने हनुमान जी से प्रार्थना की कि राम मंदिर में हुई चंदे की चोरी और घोटाले में शामिल लोगों को, उनके समर्थकों को और उन्हें बचाने वालों को वे कड़ी से कड़ी सजा दें और देश के… pic.twitter.com/6aWp2YQ7jF — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 4, 2026

श्री राम मंदिर में हुई चंदे की चोरी से देश बहुत आहत है।



आज गोवा में श्री हनुमान जी के मंदिर में हमने दर्शन किए और सबने मिलकर प्रार्थना की कि श्री राम मंदिर में जिन-जिन पापियों ने घोटाले किए, चढ़ावे की चोरी की, और उन पापियों को बचाने वालों को, सख़्त से सख़्त सजा मिले। pic.twitter.com/IV8VqHGbU5 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 4, 2026

BJP Rejects Allegations

Kejriwal's remarks came days after his visit to Ayodhya, where he offered prayers at the Ram Temple and alleged at a press conference that authorities were attempting to shield those involved in the alleged “chadhava chori” (theft of offerings).

During the visit, the AAP chief alleged that “people from top to bottom” were involved and questioned why strict action had not been taken against those accused. Referring to Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, he also alleged that even senior leaders in the ruling establishment appeared unwilling or unable to act decisively.

Kejriwal said society must collectively ensure accountability if institutions fail to do so. “Those who could betray Bhagwan Ram can betray anyone,” he said, describing the issue as a “dharma yudh”.

Also Watch:

Read Also AAP Chief Arving Kejriwal Alleges BJP, RSS Shielding Ram Temple Donation Theft Masterminds

The BJP rejected the allegations made by AAP leaders, accusing Kejriwal of politicising matters of faith and religion for political gain. BJP leaders said the Ram Temple is managed through established institutional mechanisms and alleged that attempts to create controversy around the temple were aimed at misleading devotees and polarising public discourse.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/