AAP Chief Arving Kejriwal Alleges BJP, RSS Shielding Ram Temple Donation Theft Masterminds | ANI

Ayodhya: Aam Aadmi Party national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the BJP and the RSS of shielding those allegedly responsible for the Ram Temple donation and jewellery theft case, claiming that only lower-level employees had been made scapegoats while the real masterminds were being protected.

After offering prayers at the Ram Temple and Hanumangarhi during his visit to Ayodhya, Kejriwal said the alleged theft involved crores of rupees in donations and valuable ornaments offered by devotees and deserved a fair and transparent investigation.

"There are serious questions about crores of rupees in donations and priceless jewellery. Several months of CCTV footage are reportedly unavailable. The truth behind this case, which concerns the faith of millions of devotees, must come before the country and the real culprits should be punished," he said.

Addressing a press conference later in the day, Kejriwal alleged that the FIR registered in the case was only an eyewash.

"Eight small employees have been arrested. A scam that continued for such a long time could not have been carried out by them alone. Its links go much higher. Big people are being protected while the blame is being shifted onto junior employees," he said.

Calling the alleged theft a "mahapaap" or grave sin, Kejriwal said those responsible should receive the harshest punishment.

"We pray to Lord Ram that those who committed this grave sin receive the strictest punishment," he said.

The AAP leader also appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging that a conspiracy was being hatched against him by those involved in the alleged scam.

"Yogi ji, those involved in the Ram Temple donation theft want to remove you from power. A conspiracy is being hatched for this. These people are after your chair. Why are you standing with people who face allegations of committing such a grave sin? Stand with us in this fight," he said.

Escalating his attack on the ruling party, Kejriwal alleged that those who had reached power in the name of Lord Ram would ultimately lose power because of the alleged theft at the temple.

"Big people are involved in the Ram Temple donation theft. Those who came to power in the name of Lord Ram will be removed from power by Lord Ram himself," he said.