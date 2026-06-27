Shankaracharyas Raise Concerns Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft, Seek Transparent Probe & Reforms | X/DD News

Lucknow: Two prominent Shankaracharyas have raised serious concerns over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, questioning both the handling of the investigation and the management of temples, while calling for greater accountability and structural reforms.

Jyotirmath Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Friday alleged that the investigation had targeted only lower-level employees while those responsible for the larger conspiracy had been spared.

Addressing reporters in Sambhal during his Gau Dharma Yatra, he said the FIR in the case had been registered against those involved in counting and bundling currency notes.

"We have heard that the FIR has been filed against those who counted the notes. They could at best steal a few notes. Large-scale thefts are committed by influential people. There is no FIR against them," he said.

Questioning the sequence of events, the seer said the opposition was justified in raising questions over the alleged irregularities.

"If there was no substance in the allegations, why was an inquiry conducted and an FIR eventually registered? The very fact that an investigation was ordered shows there was something to probe," he said.

He also criticised the functioning of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and alleged that the temple had not been managed according to religious traditions. He further accused the BJP of promoting what he described as "fake Hindutva", saying those who do not follow the Vedas and religious traditions cannot claim to represent true Hinduism.

His remarks came hours after Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Dr Anil Mishra resigned from their posts, citing moral responsibility following the registration of an FIR in the alleged donation theft case.

Separately, Dwarka Sharada Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati said devotees never imagined that corruption could take place at a place as sacred as a temple. He said devotees offer their hard-earned money to the deity with faith and such donations should be used for religious and public welfare purposes rather than becoming victims of corruption.

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He said the alleged incident had deeply hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community and described corruption by temple trusts, officials or employees as extremely unfortunate.

"When temples themselves are no longer safe, what place can be considered safe?" he asked.

The Dwarka Shankaracharya also demanded that temples across the country be brought under a "Sanatan Board Protection Committee", arguing that government officials often lack an understanding of religion and ethics and that temple administration should be entrusted to a separate religious body.

The Uttar Pradesh government had ordered a Special Investigation Team probe into the alleged irregularities in the handling of Ram Temple donations. Based on the SIT's preliminary findings, an FIR was registered against nine named accused and several unidentified persons. Eight accused have been arrested so far, and the investigation is being conducted by the Ayodhya Circle Officer.