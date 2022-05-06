Swiggy agent uses another app to deliver parcel. Netizens in splits

Do you remember video of Zomato's delivery agent who was seen eating biryani? Now a Swiggy agent has become famous on the internet.

A screenshot of two friends talking about how the Swiggy agent used another app to deliver a parcel has gone viral on the internet.

A man from Bengaluru placed an order on Swiggy at a CCD outlet for coffee. After the order was confirmed and packed, the delivery agent picked it up and then booked a person from a delivery app called Dunzo.

Later, he called the man and said "Bhaiya maine Dunzo kar diya hai please 5 star rating dena" - which loosely translates to "Bro I have Dunzo-ed it, please give 5 star rating."

This incident has left netizens in splits. While some praised the delivery agent’s way of handling things, others described it as peak Bengaluru behaviour.

The tweet was shared by Omkar Joshi 2 days back and since then it has received 5k likes and multiple retweets and comments.

Here's the tweet:

Hello @peakbengaluru, the latest Bangalore update is broken. pic.twitter.com/GlDRJgdreh — Omkar Joshi (@omkar__joshi) May 4, 2022

Here's how netizens reacted:

atleast he dunzoed it to you.. imagine if he drank it as he was lazy to come over😂😂 — Akshay Bhat (@aksplod) May 6, 2022

Maybe he thought CCD coffee is not worth delivering in-person so he decided to Dunzo?! 🙊 — Komal Sharma (@IAmKomalSharma) May 5, 2022

Lucky you! You got your coffee.

Hopefully still warm.



Quite a few times we keep waiting and are informed only after contacting costomer care that some other delivery agent picked my order 😂..



I have never recieved anyone else's order🫣.



God knows where my order ends up🤔!!! — Pri (@Crabyleo) May 6, 2022

One more layer can be added, the dunzo guy uses an e-bike from yulu to deliver



Deliveryception — APJ (@apj234) May 5, 2022

I think this is ingenuity at best. Best use of all resources available. — Sandeepan Goswami (@SandeepanGoswa1) May 6, 2022

I'd say he's a very committed Delivery Executive. When he had some other engagement after picking up, he outsourced it and made sure it reaches you in time. Kudos to his #commitment ! @swiggy_in @SwiggyCares — Rahul R Nair (@rahul_rn) May 5, 2022

Meanwhile Swiggy Genie: 😢 — Rishi Kumar P S (@rishikumarps) May 5, 2022

