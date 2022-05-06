Swiggy agent uses another app to deliver parcel. Netizens in splits

e-Paper Get App
After Zomato's controversy, a Swiggy delivery man has become internet famous

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 05:37 PM IST

Do you remember video of Zomato's delivery agent who was seen eating biryani? Now a Swiggy agent has become famous on the internet.

A screenshot of two friends talking about how the Swiggy agent used another app to deliver a parcel has gone viral on the internet.

A man from Bengaluru placed an order on Swiggy at a CCD outlet for coffee. After the order was confirmed and packed, the delivery agent picked it up and then booked a person from a delivery app called Dunzo.

Later, he called the man and said "Bhaiya maine Dunzo kar diya hai please 5 star rating dena" - which loosely translates to "Bro I have Dunzo-ed it, please give 5 star rating."

This incident has left netizens in splits. While some praised the delivery agent’s way of handling things, others described it as peak Bengaluru behaviour.

The tweet was shared by Omkar Joshi 2 days back and since then it has received 5k likes and multiple retweets and comments.

Here's the tweet:

Here's how netizens reacted:

