Watch video: Real dog hides among toy pooches, can you spot it?

It is absolutely fun to solve videos and images that challenge people to find something hidden in plain sight. But have you seen a dog hiding and doing a mannequin challenge in a room full of toys?



Recently, a video went viral on social media in which a Husky was almost impossible to find. No, she didn't actually disappear but there were many toys around her which created an illusion as she is blended perfectly into the surrounding.



The clip opens to the camera panning across the room filled with multiple toy pooches of different sizes kept on the floor and sofa. While it looked like a normal video but the catch is to find a real dog in it.

A cute husky is seen hiding and doing mannequin challenge so effortlessly that it's almost impossible to spot her without watching the video multiple times.



The video was first shared on TikTok and later it was shared on multiple social media platforms. The video was re-uploaded by animalsdoingthings and doggosdoingthings on Instagram.

The clip was shared few hours back and since then it had been watched 2 Million times and had gathered 73k likes and multiple comments.

Watch the video:

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 12:51 PM IST