Sunbathing gone wrong! Woman receives temporary 'plastic forehead' after 30 minutes sun exposure at Bulgarian beach

She accidentally fell asleep during her sunbathing experience.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 03:52 PM IST
Sunbathing gone wrong for | SWNS Media Group

Indians are considered lucky for having sun exposure unlike the Western regions which stay dark for months long. If you might have toured Goa, you might have come across several foreigners visiting the beaches there for merely exposing self to the rays of the sun.

However, when a beautician forgot applying sunscreen lotion and accidentally dozed off during her sunbathing experience in Bulgaria, her skin reacted to the excessive sudden contact with heat rays. She woke up after 30 minutes of sleep to a plastic forehead that peeled off gradually.

The 25-year-old British woman was identified as a beautician named Sirin Murad. In her conversation with the DailyMail, she told, "At first it really didn't feel like anything. It really hurt the next day but I actually got some relief when it started peeling. Weirdly, my skin is great now. It even feels better than before, almost like it's renewed."

