Homemade banana face masks for radiant skin

Packed with vitamins and nutrients such as carotene, Vitamins E, B1, B and C, banana works wonders for skin. It makes the skin radiant and lends a youthful look. The potassium in banana moisturises dehydrated skin, while zinc and lectin help in fighting and curing acne. The amino acids present in banana are a wonderful substitute for anti-ageing medicines and creams, as it strengthens connective tissue and maintains the elasticity and strength of skin. So, forget spending time and money at your local spa and follow these simple recipes and pamper yourself with the perfect homemade banana face mask.

Ingredients required

Ripe banana

Honey

Lemon juice

Rice flour

Coconut oil

For oily skin

Banana helps in controlling excess oil and sebum. Lemon juice works as an excellent astringent, while honey helps in keeping the moisture restored. Mash the ripe banana. Add ½ tsp lemon juice and 1 tbsp honey to the mashed banana. Apply the mask on your cleansed face. After 15 minutes, wash it off with cold water or wipe with a wet towel. This can be applied twice or thrice a week.

For instant glow

The rice flour absorbs excess oil and acts as an exfoliator. The vitamin A in banana smoothens and evens out the skin. The touch of honey helps in moisturising the skin. Mash the ripe banana in a bowl. Add 1 tsp honey and 3 tbsp rice flour to make a smooth paste. Apply the face mask on your cleansed face. After letting it dry for 15 minutes, gently massage your face and wash it off. This face mask can be applied whenever you feel like glamming up for special occasions.

For dry skin:

While banana and honey restore the moisture in your skin and hydrate the skin cells, coconut oil will moisturize your skin as it has low amounts of Vitamin E. Mash the ripe banana in a bowl. Add 2 tbsp honey and 1 tsp coconut oil to make a smooth paste. Apply the face pack on your cleansed face. After letting it dry for 15 minutes, wash it off with lukewarm water. This face pack can be applied twice or thrice a week.

