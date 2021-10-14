e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 01:21 PM IST

'Such a sweetheart': Shamita Shetty's kind gesture for Miesha Iyer in Bigg Boss 15 wins hearts on Twitter

FPJ Web Desk
Shamita Shetty (L), Miesha Iyer (R) | File Photos

The Bigg Boss house is known for ugly fights. Recently, the contestants were given a task during which Shamita Shetty had destroyed Miesha Iyer's footwear.

Later, Shamita explained to Miesha that she destroyed the shoes purely because of the task; there was no personal vendetta. In the moment, Miesha shared that she has no one to send her shoes from outside the house. Shamita responded that she will ask her stylist to send her a pair.

Later, co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal told Shamita that Miesha's parents are no more. Listening to this, Shamita broke down and she gave her slippers to Miesha.

Shamita's beautiful gesture left fans impressed who cannot stop praising her for her kindness. Many fans took to social media to express how much they loved the gesture.

Praising Shamitta, one user wrote, "We already knew about how Kind hearted Our Queen is! She has such a Pure Soul! Now, the whole world knows! #ShamitaShetty #ShamitaIsTheBoss.

Another wrote, "So glad that they showed this beautiful gesture of Shamita towards Meisha Ngl made me cry too."

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 01:21 PM IST
