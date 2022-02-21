'Stop wasting FOOD': IAS officer tweets picture of leftover food from wedding

Among bizarre food fusion recipe trending on social media, IAS officer Awanish Sharan raised concern over food wastage during grand celebrations, such as weddings.

"The photo that your wedding photographer missed. Stop wasting FOOD," read the tweet, pinned along a picture of leftover dishes in a huge pile. Seeing the image, netizens replied realizing the importance of food.

A netizen tweeted, "Very Correct Sir Where are we all going..... We have the party to enjoy or whether we have enjoyed the party for wasting of food. We are doing nothing for Needy."

""Annam Parabrahma Swaroopam", elders taught us this and when the message is digested in mind, wastage never happen and all extra yet to be served food, will be used to the needy, " wrote another Twitter user.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 05:32 PM IST