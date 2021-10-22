e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine nearly 91% effective in kids
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 06:16 PM IST

Netizens slam Karan Johar for 'insensitive' tweet celebrating Sooryavanshi song while friend Shah Rukh Khan is going through tough phase

FPJ Web Desk
Karan Johar (L) Shah Rukh Khan (R) | File Photos

Karan Johar (L) Shah Rukh Khan (R) | File Photos

Advertisement

As the release of Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' draws closer, the makers of the film released a new song- 'Aila Re Aillaa'. The freshly released song is a recreation of a blockbuster track from the last decade which too featured Akshay Kumar dancing to the thumping beats.

On Thursday, producer Karan Johar also tweeted this song on his official Twitter handle. Sharing the teaser, he wrote, "The celebrations have begun & here is your party starter pack!! #AilaReAillaa song out now - http://bit.ly/AilaReAillaa-Song… #Sooryavanshi releases this Diwali, 5th November in cinemas. #BackToCinemas."

However, this didn't sit well with the public who are accusing Karan Johar of being insensitive as his close friend Shah Rukh Khan's son sits in jail due to the Cordelia cruise drug bust case.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Mumbai cruise drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan allowed 20-minute ‘mulaqat’ with son Aryan

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement
Advertisement

For the uninitiated, an NCB team had busted an alleged drugs party arresting Aryan Khan and several others on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

(By agencies)

ALSO READ

With just two weeks left for release, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi woes continue

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 06:05 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal