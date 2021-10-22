Netizens slam Karan Johar for 'insensitive' tweet celebrating Sooryavanshi song while friend Shah Rukh Khan is going through tough phase

As the release of Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' draws closer, the makers of the film released a new song- 'Aila Re Aillaa'. The freshly released song is a recreation of a blockbuster track from the last decade which too featured Akshay Kumar dancing to the thumping beats.

On Thursday, producer Karan Johar also tweeted this song on his official Twitter handle. Sharing the teaser, he wrote, "The celebrations have begun & here is your party starter pack!! #AilaReAillaa song out now - http://bit.ly/AilaReAillaa-Song… #Sooryavanshi releases this Diwali, 5th November in cinemas. #BackToCinemas."

However, this didn't sit well with the public who are accusing Karan Johar of being insensitive as his close friend Shah Rukh Khan's son sits in jail due to the Cordelia cruise drug bust case.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

For the uninitiated, an NCB team had busted an alleged drugs party arresting Aryan Khan and several others on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 06:05 PM IST