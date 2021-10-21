Mumbai cruise drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan allowed 20-minute ‘mulaqat’ with son Aryan

Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan met his son Aryan on Thursday morning at Mumbai Central Jail, also known as Arthur Road Jail. The father-son visit happened after jail authorities resumed ‘mulaqat’ (meeting of relatives or advocate with undertrials in jail) from October 21. Such meetings had been discontinued during the pandemic. The authorities have now discontinued video and mobile calls to families.

Between 9 and 9.10am Khan reached the jail premises, leaving at 9.36am. As per the jail manual, a 20-minute meeting is allowed and accordingly, Khan too was allowed to meet Aryan for 20 minutes in the ‘mulaqat’ room, after which he left.

During Khan’s visit, jail staff were ordered to maintain discipline and refrain from selfies or shaking hands with the actor. Jail sources said they were not aware of Khan’s visit. However, around 8am they received a call from a local reporter, who informed them about the impending visit. Authorities then made arrangements for the actor to meet his son in the mulaqat room and get back safely. Mumbai Police had a bandobast outside the jail premises to help him out safely afterwards.

When the pandemic broke out, such face-to-face meetings for inmates were stopped, in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines. On October 21, the authorities restarted the practice. In pre-Covid days, on weekdays, an inmate could meet five blood relatives. But bearing in mind the threat of Covid, only two such visitors are allowed now. “We had 11 mobile phones, which were being used to make video and regular calls to blood relatives or family as per the jail manual. However, we have removed the SIM cards from all the mobiles and will submit these to the superiors. We have restarted ‘mulaqat’ from Thursday, where only two blood relatives are allowed to meet,” said N B Vayachal, superintendent, Arthur Road jail.

Vayachal confirmed Khan’s visit, saying he was only allowed a 20-minute meeting with his son, as per the jail manual.

Last week, Aryan Khan spoke to his parents through a video call arranged by the jail authorities.

