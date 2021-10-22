With just two weeks left for release, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi woes continue

The Rohit Shetty extravaganza Sooryavanshi is finally gearing up for a theatrical release. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead with cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, the movie is hitting the marquee on November 5. But, the promotions for the movie haven't began yet. Sources associated with the film say the makers are trying to ensure that the dates of the other actors match with that of Akshay, who is currently shooting for his other projects.

“Akshay Kumar was busy with the Ooty schedule of Ram Setu till October 21. Ajay Devgn is shooting his debut web series, Rudra. Katrina Kaif is rehearsing for Tiger 3. She is also to start her next schedule with Salman in a week’s time. Ranveer Singh has to shoot the remaining episodes of his first TV show, The Big Picture. The makers are trying hard to ensure that they secure the dates of the actors between October 21 to Diwali to enable promotion of the film,” says our source.

Incidentally, Rohit and Katrina went to promote the film on the set of Ranveer’s TV show since it was easier to get the two actors together. But then Ranveer may not be able to promote the film extensively due to his packed schedule. “Though Ranveer shares a deep bond with Rohit, getting him to do the promotions on a full-scale will be difficult,” the source adds.

Netizens too are upset over the film not being promoted much. To appease the fans, makers released the movie's first song, Aila Re Aillaa, on Thursday and started #WakeUpRohitShetty where the fans got a chance to engage in a conversation with Rohit.

The movie has been in troubled waters for quite sometime now. It was supposed to release last year, but was postponed several times due to the coronavirus-induced lockdowns. And it is now finally seeing the light of the day.

