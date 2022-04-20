South African Photographer Nick Kleer captures Meerkats in naturalistic way; watch video

With videos of animals like dogs, cats, and even alligators going viral on social media, it's now time for the meerkat buddy to join the 'cuteness' club.

In a recent video surfacing on social media, we can see South African Photographer Nick Kleer capturing tiny meerkats in naturalistic settings. The young man, as hinted by visuals, has immersed some of his body parts into sand to get the best view and candid reaction of the real 'Timon' creatures.

In love with filming it the real way, Nick Kleer maintains a undisturbed and motionless state. The meerkat are seen enjoying roaming around the photographer in their cool own way. Some have managed to travel to his head, as it were a hillock to them, while other animal gang keep buzzing in and around Nick.

Sharing his experience over the photo shoot, he wrote on Instagram, "More of the meerkat madness. Definitely one of the highlights of my life!! Definitely need to get back to these little ones!"

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:44 AM IST