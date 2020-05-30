So you think you can dance? This village couple's choreography on 'Pyar Hamara Amar Rahega' will leave you stunned

With the coronavirus pandemic upon us, it is easy to sulk into the negativity associated with it. With news media outlets reporting the crisis, and entertainment industry coming to a halt, the internet has been scavenging for content that can make one smile during these trying times.
And while social media has a plethora of videos to consume, this one in particular has grabbed eyeballs for its authentic approach and simplicity. A viral clip shows a couple from the rural area dancing on the song ‘Pyar hamara amar rahega’, from the film Muddat (1986), starring Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Padmini Kolhapure.
The couple’s perfectly synchronised choreography and adorable chemistry has social media rooting for them.
One user wrote, "This is simply wow..These days we are mostly in state where we don’t smile from heart for days..,But I am sure this video will bring smile on your face..,"
Another commented, "I am not a big fan of TikTok. To tell you the truth, I hate that and all the crazy things happening around there. But... I love the fact that empowered lot of ordinary people to showcase their talents. It has helped people to break their shy-net."
"Compare this with Bollywood dance scenes; they need cosmetics n more often nudity to attract the attention. Whereas this dancing act is natural, soothing and sensuous," added another.
