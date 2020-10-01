'So proud of Female Banker': Tweeple lash out at media outlet for reducing Godman Sachs' Stephanie Cohen to her gender

Recently, Stephanie Cohen was announced as Godman Sachs' consumer and wealth management business co-head, after chief executive David Solomon shuffled the executive ranks once again. This made her the first woman to lead a large division at the bank, in several years.

While reporting the same, a leading media outlet decided to skip Stephanie Cohen's name and use the term 'Female banker' in their headline. The post seemingly left a section of Twitter irked and several users took to the comments section to take hilarious yet sharp jibes at the media outlet.

A user sarcastically wrote: "Female Banker must be proud of her accomplishments. Female Banker worked hard for this promotion, and it's only due to Female Banker's dedication to the company that she is being rewarded with the job. Congratulations to Female Banker!"

Another joked, "What kind of monster parents would name their child female banker?"

"Goldman Sachs prepares for its first female CEO ? (If she is the first that’s a good thing for them and the “female world”. Totally cannot call a person with a name Female Banker - Your edit desks need full on gender training," read a comment.

