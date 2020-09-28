'Paap chadhega, paap': Desi Twitter goes berserk over 'vegan' chai latte, says 'please stop messing with our chai'

While beverages like turmeric latte and chai latte have become quite popular and are now served at some of the most popular cafes around the world, they often leave Indians irked (for obvious reasons).

Recently, a popular health news outlet shared a video of how to make a chai latte at home and left Desi Twitter scratching its head. The recipe in the video included ingredients like black tea bags, cardamom pods, cloves, star anise, cinnamon sticks, ginger, coconut milk and maple syrup. Although the list of ingredients were enough to leave a section of Twitter exasperated, the colour of the chai latte had netizens gagging.

A user wrote, "Stop! The amount of spices you added is just insane, you ought to give just a bit of aroma and flavor to it not dump this whole load of spices in it! If i ever made chai like this my family is going to literally disown and kick me out."

"Meri mummy chappal maar maar k sikhayegi malaai wali chai kaise banate hai. tf is this chai latte," wrote another user.

Check out the hilarious reactions here: