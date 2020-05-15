What is turmeric latte and why did Nirmala Sitharaman name-drop that particular drink?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the third tranche of economic package will deal with giving relief to agriculture and allied industries. Food enterprises that are in micro size will get a fund of Rs 10,000 crore. "Local value-added products can reach out to the global market by creating global standards. We will help them market their products. Products include health products, alternatives for healthy living, nutritional products, etc. We expect 2 lakh micro food manufacturing enterprises to benefit from this," she said, citing the example of Bihar which has the makana cluster, Telangana will have turmeric (the west loves Turmeric Latte), as how states could go ahead to benefit from this. "Focus will be on women and aspirational districts."

Soon after the speech, turmeric latte started trending on Twitter, but, what exactly is it?

Turmeric latte is also referred as the golden milk or golden 'mylk' (vegan version). The drink is made of warm milk, turmeric root juice or powdered turmeric and sugar/honey as per taste. Although it has been crowned as the '2016's drink of choice', turmeric latte is just a fancy name for 'haldi doodh'. Despite the word latte, turmeric spiced latte has zero amount of caffeine in it. The beverage is now served at some of the most popular cafes around the world and has become a favourite among many, courtesy to the health benefit of turmeric. Due its it's anti-inflammatory benefits, it is has become the perfect alternative to the other caffeinated drinks.

Check out the recipe here: