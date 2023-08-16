Snapchat Hacked? Netizens React With Hilarious Memes After 'My AI' On App Shares Bizarre Story

Snapchat users have rushed to other social media platforms such as Twitter (now X) to express their worry about a bizarre story uploaded by the app's AI feature. 'My AI' on Snapchat which was launched in February this year started behaving weirdly to scare and shock netizens a few hours ago, leading them to report the issue online.

AI posted its own story for the very first time since it was introduced, but the visuals there were unclear and purportedly was a ceiling or a part of one's skin. Quite hard to guess even if watched the Snapchat story on a loop. Can you figure it out yourself? WATCH:

With the unusual behaviour of the feature posting a story on the app, netizens questioned whether everything is okay or the app is witnessing some glitch. People got talking on "Snapchat Hacked," and "Snapchat AI," as the topics became trending on the Elon Musk-owned space earlier on Wednesday (August 16). Here's how netizens reacted to the Snapchat story.

Meanwhile, a Snapchat spokesperson was quoted in news reports while addressing the matter and pointing out that the app's AI posting a story was due to a temporary outage which has now since been fixed. The mysterious story that resulted in confusion and fear on Tuesday night was deleted sooner by the Snapchat team while taking note of the issue and resolving it.

