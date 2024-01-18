Snake Found Slithering Atop Overhead Cabin On Thai AirAsia Plane, Flight Attendant Calmly Catches It (Watch Video)

Snake on Thai AirAsia plane | X

A snake was recently found on a flight of low-cost airline Thai AirAsia. A TikTok user recorded video of the snake on the plane that flew from Bangkok for Phuket. The video is going viral on TikTok as well as X (formerly Twitter). The incident occurred on Thai AirAsia's FD3015 flight on January 13. The small snake was caught by the crew before the plane landed. No passenger was hurt.

Thai AirAsia's plane departed from Don Muang airport and was to land at Phuket airport. When the plane was in the air, a passenger spotted a slim snake slithering atop an overhead bin. Panic gripped the passengers after shocking discovery. However, the crew did not lose calm and eventually caught the snake.

A TikTok user, @wannabnailssalon, posted a video of a small snake on a plane heading from Bangkok to Phuket.



After passengers pointed out the snake, a flight attendant used a plastic bottle and a bag to catch it before landing.



Flight Attendant Rescues Snake

In the viral video, a male flight attendant was seen trying to nudge the snake into a plastic bottle. But the reptile changed its direction. The flight attendant then used the plastic bottle to push the snake into an empty plastic bag. The snake was then kept safely in a cupboard on the plane. After the plane landed, local media reported, the reptile was identified as a Blanford’s bridle snake, which is a non-venomous species.

Before passengers left the plane, their carry-on luggage was thoroughly checked by security officials from the Phuket International Airport to make sure there was no other snake. It was not immediately known how the small snake entered the flight.