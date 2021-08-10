'Slap in the face of trolls': Saif, Kareena bashed for naming second son 'Jehangir'; fans laud couple for not bowing down to hatred

Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed their second child earlier this year, have reportedly named him 'Jehangir'.

Last month, Kareena's father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor revealed that his grandson has been named Jeh. After the report went viral, a section of Twitter brutally trolled Saif and Kareena with many alleging that he has been named after Mughal Emperor Jehangir or Jalluddin Akbar.

Now, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Kareena Kapoor in her book 'Pregnancy Bible' has revealed that the newborn has been named Jehangir. Jeh is apparently a short form of the same.

This isn't the first time the 'Tashan' actors are receiving flak for the name of their child. Earlier in 2016, Kareena and Saif received severe backlash for naming their son Taimur- which is apparently the name of the founder of the Timurid Empire in Persia and Central Asia, who invaded India in 1398.

However, Saif had denied all claims and asserted that Taimur means iron.

Once again, on Tuesday, the name Jehnagir kicked up a controversy as many shamed the couple for naming their son after a Mughal ruler who allegedly killed Guru Arjan Dev.

However, many also came out in support of the couple and lauded their efforts of standing by their kid's name and not bowing down to the hatred spread by those against the name.

Here's what the conversation around the name Jehangir looks like on social media. Have a look.