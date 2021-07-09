Have Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan named their newborn son 'Jeh'?

Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan became parents for the second time, as they welcomed their newborn son in February this year.

The 'Tandav' actor, in a statement shared with the media after he and Kareena welcomed their second son, said, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

The star couple is already parents to their 4-year-old son, Taimur.

Now, according to a report by ETimes, the couple have been calling their younger son as 'Jeh'.

However, they are yet to zero down on it.

Meanwhile, the duo has also been considering other options to christen their baby boy, which also includes the name of Saif's father and cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

While fans have been speculating what will be the name of the second child, here’s a quick throwback when Kareena refused Saif’s baby name idea.

In 2016, Bebo and Saif courted controversy for naming their firstborn after an invader. Reportedly Taimur was inspired by Timur - the founder of the Timurid Empire in Persia and Central Asia, who invaded India in 1398.

However, Saif denied all claims and asserted that Taimur means iron.

In 2018, during the India Today conclave, Kareena spoke on her son’s name and how she stood by it despite its controversial baggage.

She said, “The night before I was going to the hospital, Saif asked me, 'If it's a boy, are you sure you want to do this? Let's change the name and call him Faiz. It's more poetic and romantic.' And I was like, no. If it's a boy, I want my son to be a fighter. Taimur means 'iron' and I will produce Iron Man. I am proud to name him Taimur.”

While discussing the same topic ahead of her second delivery on the radio show “What Women Want”, Kareena said, “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise.”

Saif tied the knot with Kareena in October of 2012, after a five-year courtship.