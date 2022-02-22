Singles or a couple on honeymoon? Susanta Nanda IFS shares picture of two crows posing at Odisha beach

Chilling with some coke and glass of wine at the sight of calming waters, is something that lovebirds would dream during their stay together.

However, why should humans have all the fun? Two crows were spotted seated on the leisure chair of a beach. The internet is confused and guessing whether they were mere singles who planned a tour, or were a lovely couple on a date or honeymoon.

The image of the two crows enjoying the sunny weather on the Odisha coast, was shared on Twitter by Susanta Nanda IFS. According to him, the couple was posing from their honeymoon at Golden beach, Puri.

See picture, here:

While some thought them to be a couple in love or two singles, some also suggested that the crows could be oldies who are probably relaxing for a while. Also, an alert netizen questioned whether the image was shot with the consent of the two in love, as it filmed their 'private' moments. In a suggestive manner, a Twitter user hinted that this image could promote Odisha tourism.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 12:56 PM IST