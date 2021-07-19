'Simplicity at its peak': Here's why Indians are admiring THIS viral picture of PM Modi

On the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's viral picture has become the talk of the town.
In the viral picture, PM Modi can be seen holding an umbrella while addressing the press ahead of the the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament as it has been raining incessantly in Delhi.
Twitterati are finding the picture admirable as PM Modi is holding his own umbrella instead of making someone else hold it for him unlike most elites.
Sharing the picture, BJP Aurangabad wrote on Twitter, "On a rainy morning PM @narendramodi comes to parliament.. Significant to see he’s holding his own umbrella throughout.."
Another Twitter user wrote, "This photo should teach, who think if they are paying someone, can ask him to do whatever they want, (files, tablet, chai, etc.). Everyone is doing their job & burdening them with baggage is just WRONG! Feels SO GOOD to see the same principles in my PM."
Here's what people are saying about the picture. Have a look.
