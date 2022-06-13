Sikh man sells fuel at loss in US for this reason

Image credits: Google

Fuel prices globally have skyrocketed due to inflation. A Sikh man named Jaswiendre Singh in the US is selling fuel to his customers at a loss. The move has made him a hero on social media.

As per CNN reports Singh has suffered a loss of about $500 per day by selling nearly 3,785 litres of gas. He said, "People don’t have the money right now. My mother and my father did teach us to help if you have something," adding that he wanted to help people---not to make money--and that he was very happy doing so”.

Reportedly Singh sells 3,785 litres of gas every day. The losses have forced him and his wife to work extra.

Jaswiendre Singh is willing to lose $500 daily from gas sales at his convenience store by selling it at lower prices just to give his customers a break. This guy is what community is all about. https://t.co/462EiEMY1m — GunSafetyNow Patriot Freedom Eagle (@PatFreedomEagle) June 11, 2022

The losses have forced him and his wife to work overtime. In March, his selling price was 10 cents less than the cost of purchase. He revealed that it did not matter to him and that “God gave [him] the help.”

