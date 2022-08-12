e-Paper Get App

Sick Leave! Post about employee behaviour on August's long weekend goes viral

In a creative shared by boAt Lifestyle, we could the brand giving relatable vibes over 'sick leaves' filed by employees to enjoy long weekend this month.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 02:35 PM IST
article-image

The early days of August have come with a pack of holidays for most job profiles. Are you on a vacation already?

Seeing that occasions such as Muharram, Rakshabandhan, Independence day, Parsi new year, Krishna janmastami... were lined up in the month, several employees seem to have planned for a break from work. However, on the premise that sick leaves are considered paid leaves, people might have opted to safely for it to claim their non-working day.

Addressing the scenario of such 'sick leaves', a post hinting at a potential savage reply of a boss has surfaced on social media. Receiving mails of leave requests from multiple could be a challenging situation to handle. However, the viral post tickles laughter bones for its witty approach.

In a mail format, here's what the post read from the employee's end "Sick leave - 12th August", to which the boss replied "Sick of your leaves." The copy subtly hinted that the boss too might be on a leave, when the post caption creatively read "mai nahi ayega (I won't come)."

Check post:

Read Also
IKEA's 'No pills, just pillows' post goes viral
article-image
HomeViralSick Leave! Post about employee behaviour on August's long weekend goes viral

RECENT STORIES

Father of TT player Naina Jaiswal files complaint against unknown person for harassing daughter on...

Father of TT player Naina Jaiswal files complaint against unknown person for harassing daughter on...

Independence Day 2022: Avoid large gatherings during celebrations in view of Covid cases, Centre...

Independence Day 2022: Avoid large gatherings during celebrations in view of Covid cases, Centre...

Women's IPL likely to start in March 2023: Report

Women's IPL likely to start in March 2023: Report

Mumbai blog: Maharashtra govt to table supplementary demands for 2022-23 during monsoon session

Mumbai blog: Maharashtra govt to table supplementary demands for 2022-23 during monsoon session

'A brown face in a vanilla line-up': Ross Taylor reveals facing racism in New Zealand cricket...

'A brown face in a vanilla line-up': Ross Taylor reveals facing racism in New Zealand cricket...