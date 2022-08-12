Sick Leave! Post about employee behaviour on August's long weekend goes viral

The early days of August have come with a pack of holidays for most job profiles. Are you on a vacation already?

Seeing that occasions such as Muharram, Rakshabandhan, Independence day, Parsi new year, Krishna janmastami... were lined up in the month, several employees seem to have planned for a break from work. However, on the premise that sick leaves are considered paid leaves, people might have opted to safely for it to claim their non-working day.

Addressing the scenario of such 'sick leaves', a post hinting at a potential savage reply of a boss has surfaced on social media. Receiving mails of leave requests from multiple could be a challenging situation to handle. However, the viral post tickles laughter bones for its witty approach.

In a mail format, here's what the post read from the employee's end "Sick leave - 12th August", to which the boss replied "Sick of your leaves." The copy subtly hinted that the boss too might be on a leave, when the post caption creatively read "mai nahi ayega (I won't come)."

Check post: