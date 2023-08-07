Shocking Video: Locals Assault Doctor, Police Near AIMS Hospital In Aurangabad CIDCO; 3 Arrested |

A fight broke out near Aurangabad (now Sambhaji Nagar) CIDCO's AIMS Hospital on Saturday evening when the police arrived at the site after receiving a call from an on-duty doctor. People were beating the doctor, followed by also assaulting the policemen. The ruckus was caught on camera and has now surfaced on social media.

It was learned that trying to take control of the situation, police initially asked the accused to take out his car from the middle of the road and park it aside. However, he reportedly denied it and made aggressive remarks, and also threatened the police that he would set the hospital on fire.

WATCH:

Caught on camera

A video from the fight showed the individuals of the More family thrashing the cops after they visited the area following a doctor's complaint. They held the collar of one of the cops while dragging him and beating him up in front of the huge crowd gathered there.

All 3 arrested

Three accused, namely Shivanand Gajanan More, Gajanan More, and Vijaya Gajanan More, were identified and detained in this case. They were arrested and produced in court, followed by their judicial custody.

