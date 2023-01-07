Shocking: Twin daughters born with birthdays in different years; read to know more

Kali Jo Flewellen and Cliff- parents to the twin daughters | Facebook- Kali Jo Flewellen

Can you ever imagine twins but sharing different birthdays? No right, it seems impossible but recently, twin sisters born to mom Kali Jo Flewellen don’t share the same birth date nor the birth years.

Flewellen posted about the birth of her daughters. She shared how one of them was born in December 2022 and the other in January 2023. She captioned the Facebook post as, “Cliff and I are so proud to introduce Annie Jo and Effie Rose Scott! Annie was the last baby born in 2022 at 11:55 p.m. Then, Effie was the very first born in 2023 at 12:01! They both came out healthy and happy and weighing 5.5 pounds. Cliff and I are just so excited for this adventure!” she wrote. She concluded the post with pictures of her newborn babies.

Look at her Facebook post below:

Since being shared, the post has received nearly 500 likes and nearly 200 comments. Netizens started commenting on the video with “Congratulations” as they too expressed their happiness over the birth of the newborns.

Read other reactions of the netizens to the Facebook post:

“YEEEEEEES! I’m so glad you got to pull off such a fun birth experience for them! Enjoy the baby snuggles and be sure to take care of yourself,” wrote a Facebook user.

“YAY!!! How beautiful they are! And how cool that they have their own birthdays!!! You look more beautiful than ever Kali! Praying for all the things you need to be at your fingertips. Sending all the love!!” shared another user.

“Oh wow, congratulations, what an adventure for sure and they will have their own special day! WOW,” posted a third user.

Kali!!!!! This is incredible!!!! How fun is that!?!? Love this whole story. And I am just so so excited for you! Congrats on your new beautiful daughters!!! They are certainly so lucky to have you as a momma, expressed another Facebook user.