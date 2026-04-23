Shocking! 19-Yr-Old Girl Gives Birth In Bengaluru's iPhone Factory Toilet; Immediately Kills Infant, Dumps Body

A shocking incident has emerged from Bengaluru, where a 19-year-old woman working at a Foxconn facility, the global manufacturer assembling Apple iPhones, has been accused of killing her newborn shortly after giving birth inside the factory premises.

The incident came to light when another employee entered a washroom at the Foxconn factory located in Devanahalli and discovered a bag containing the body of a newborn. Factory authorities immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and began an investigation.

Preliminary findings suggested that the baby had been killed moments after birth.

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Alleged unplanned delivery inside factory toilet

Police identified the accused as Renuka, an employee at the electronics manufacturing unit. Investigators believe she unexpectedly went into labour while using the restroom during work hours. Officials suspect the delivery was sudden and unplanned.

According to initial inquiries, the woman allegedly slit the infant’s throat and concealed the body in a bag inside the washroom.

Motive linked to fear of social stigma

Sources involved in the investigation said the accused, who is unmarried, may have acted out of panic and fear of social shame. Authorities are examining whether she had concealed the pregnancy from family members and colleagues.

Cases involving concealed pregnancies and neonaticide, the killing of a newborn within the first 24 hours of life, are often linked to psychological distress, lack of support, and societal pressure, investigators noted.

Medical treatment and police case registered

Following the incident, the woman was admitted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment after childbirth. Police have registered a case and are awaiting her recovery before further questioning.

Officials are also reviewing CCTV footage and questioning factory staff to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Investigation underway

Police said forensic examination and post-mortem findings will play a key role in confirming the exact cause and timing of the infant’s death. Further legal action will depend on medical reports and the ongoing investigation.

The case has sparked conversations around workplace awareness, mental health support, and access to reproductive counselling for young workers living away from family support systems.