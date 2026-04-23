'Paise Wali Firm Hai': YouTuber Arun Panwar Responds To ₹71 Lakh Dowry Allegations After Wedding Cash Gift - VIDEO

A popular Indian YouTuber has addressed mounting criticism after a video from his wedding ceremony showed him receiving a cash gift of ₹71 lakh from his wife’s family, triggering widespread debate online about dowry laws and social practices.

Wedding video triggers controversy

The controversy began when footage from YouTuber Arun Panwar’s wedding surfaced on social media. In the clip, a large amount of cash was presented during a traditional ceremony, prompting many viewers to accuse him of accepting dowry, a practice banned under Indian law.

Soon after the backlash intensified, Panwar uploaded a clarification video alongside his wife, stating that the money was a voluntary gift and not dowry.

‘It was a gift, not dowry,’ says panwar

Responding to allegations, Panwar insisted that neither he nor his family demanded money. He emphasised that the gesture came entirely from his wife’s family and was unexpected.

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According to him, the amount surprised even him during the engagement rituals. He questioned why people assumed wrongdoing, adding that his wife, a doctor by profession, chose to marry him without any financial expectations involved.

His wife also dismissed the dowry claims, stating she would never have agreed to such a demand. She explained that the monetary gift was arranged by her family as part of celebratory traditions rather than a transactional exchange.

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Family wealth argument draws mixed reactions

During the explanation video, Panwar suggested that the amount appeared large to outsiders but was not considered significant for his wife’s financially well-off family. His wife echoed the sentiment, noting that families often spend similar sums on luxury cars, jewellery, or wedding celebrations without attracting criticism.

However, these remarks did little to calm online discussions, with many social media users continuing to question the optics of publicly accepting such a large cash amount.

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Netizens raise legal and tax concerns

Several users highlighted legal and financial issues surrounding the incident. Comments pointed out that large cash transactions can attract scrutiny under income tax regulations, while others questioned whether the money would need to be declared properly in income tax filings.

Some critics argued that regardless of intent, accepting substantial cash gifts during marriage risks reinforcing dowry culture in India, where authorities have long attempted to curb the practice.

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Social media divided over tradition vs legality

The episode has reignited a broader conversation about the thin line between traditional wedding gifting and illegal dowry practices. While supporters believe families should be free to give gifts willingly, critics argue that public displays of large cash transfers risk normalising practices that the law seeks to eliminate.

As debates continue online, the incident highlights how social media scrutiny increasingly shapes public conversations around weddings, wealth display, and evolving social norms in modern India.