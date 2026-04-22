Heartwarming Video! Boston Marathon Runner Struggles To Get Back On His Feet After Cramps; Fellow Runners Lift Him, Help Him Complete Race

In a powerful display of sportsmanship at the Boston Marathon, two runners gave up their chances of achieving personal best times to help a fellow competitor reach the finish line, earning widespread praise online.

After nearly three hours of running and with the finish just ahead, marathon runner Ajay Haridasse collapsed close to the 26-mile mark due to extreme exhaustion. Spectators watched anxiously as he repeatedly tried, and failed, to stand up while race officials and runners continued moving past him.

The emotional moment was captured by several onlookers lining the final stretch, with videos later spreading rapidly across social media platforms.

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First runner stops to help

Northern Ireland athlete Aaron Beggs, representing North Down Athletic Club, was the first competitor to halt his race. Seeing Haridasse unable to continue, Beggs rushed over and helped lift him from the ground, attempting to steady the struggling runner despite his visible fatigue.

His club later praised the act, calling him a true sportsman who refused to ignore an athlete in distress.

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Second athlete joins the rescue

As Haridasse continued to wobble and risk another fall, Brazilian runner Robson De Oliveira also made a selfless decision. Despite being on pace for one of his fastest marathon finishes, De Oliveira slowed down and joined Beggs.

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Together, the two runners placed Haridasse’s arms around their shoulders and carefully supported him toward the finish line.

Crowd cheers emotional finish

The trio’s final steps drew loud cheers from spectators, who applauded the rare moment of unity and compassion in competitive sport. Instead of chasing finishing times, Beggs and De Oliveira prioritised the wellbeing of a fellow athlete, a gesture many viewers described as the true spirit of marathon running.

Videos of the incident quickly went viral, with one clip crossing millions of views online and sparking global admiration for the runners’ humanity.