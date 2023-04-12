'She is 19 and engaged' trends on Twitter; here's why netizens are revealing their 'single' relationship status with memes | Twitter

Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as Eleven in the spooky Netflix drama Stranger Things, surprised her fans on Tuesday by announcing her engagement -- with boyfriend Jake Hurley Bongiovi -- on social media. The fact that she is nineteen and now engaged has taken the internet by storm.

Twitter was seen trending with memes to react to the moment. 'She is 19' became the talk of the town, at least in the digital world. From classic meme templates to the new RCB fangirl image, netizens flooded the microblogging platform with some hilarious replies.

Are you above 19 and saying "Age is just a number" to sound cool and accept that you're single? Apart from those having single forever goals or something alike, Twitter users expressed experiencing an existential crisis.

However, keeping the fun element aside, Indians also reflected on Rajasthan's child marriage cases while commenting on the trending topic. In 2019-21, 24.5% of women in the state, 20-24 years, brought to notice that they were married before they had turned 18 years, according to the fifth National Family Health Survey (NFHS-V).

Rajasthani Uncles: pic.twitter.com/7JQPemSo2H — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) April 11, 2023

And our beloved stud Popatlal is still single pic.twitter.com/jrNIVxJ37s — Sarcasm (Dis'Qualified) ™️ (@SarcasticRofl) April 11, 2023

When you realise she is 19 and engaged 💍 but you are still single : pic.twitter.com/gPjHbLDngC — Princess X (@mainhoonyaara) April 11, 2023

Me at 24 : pic.twitter.com/i4zlPwarHX — తేజ నాయుడు™𓃵ʀᴄʙ..🦅 (@TEJA_NAIDU1) April 12, 2023

Meanwhile me right now 🥹.. pic.twitter.com/CBxMFpPxQG — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) April 11, 2023

And 24 old single me💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/dyiMuOxB64 — Tejas Shedlawar (@tejas_shedla) April 11, 2023

She is 19 and engaged. Here I am 20, already dead inside, still trying to fix my sleep schedule, willing to be independent but reluctant to study, questioning my career decisions, and crying about every minor inconvenience. — Ayushka (passive) (@AyuShhhhka) April 12, 2023

She is 19 and engaged. Here I am still stuck at pic.twitter.com/uEhUA429uv — Kishan (@magaj_pista_0) April 12, 2023

She is 19. Now, when she realise after 24. 😆 pic.twitter.com/kX9ZICu8ce — GANESH YADAV (@GunaPeram) April 11, 2023

She is 19 but people still remember you as 11. Millie Bobby brown is engaged that's really shocking. pic.twitter.com/OgWR4CFEF2 — aditya (@fine120502) April 11, 2023

Me and my single friends at 25:- pic.twitter.com/L3sVlQxEZc — elegantsoul25🇮🇳 (@elegantsoul25) April 12, 2023