'She is 19 and engaged' trends on Twitter; here's why netizens are revealing their 'single' relationship status with memes

Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as Eleven in the spooky Netflix drama Stranger Things, surprised her fans on Tuesday by announcing her engagement -- with boyfriend Jake Hurley Bongiovi -- on social media. The fact that she is nineteen and now engaged has taken the internet by storm.
Twitter was seen trending with memes to react to the moment. 'She is 19' became the talk of the town, at least in the digital world. From classic meme templates to the new RCB fangirl image, netizens flooded the microblogging platform with some hilarious replies.
Are you above 19 and saying "Age is just a number" to sound cool and accept that you're single? Apart from those having single forever goals or something alike, Twitter users expressed experiencing an existential crisis.
However, keeping the fun element aside, Indians also reflected on Rajasthan's child marriage cases while commenting on the trending topic. In 2019-21, 24.5% of women in the state, 20-24 years, brought to notice that they were married before they had turned 18 years, according to the fifth National Family Health Survey (NFHS-V).
Check tweets
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)