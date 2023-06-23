'Shameless Behaviour': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Takes Away Umbrella From Female Staff, Leaves Her Drenched In Rain At Paris Summit |

The Summit for a New Global Financing Pact is being held in Paris, France with more than 300 participants from various sectors. A video showing Pakistan Prime Minister M. Shehbaz Sharif walking the red carpet there has gone viral for the wrong reasons. It showed him taking away the umbrella from a female escort and leaving her drenched in rain. WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif at Paris Summit

The footage was shared by the Pakistan PMO on Twitter informing that the leader has arrived at Palais Brogniart to attend the Paris Summit. After a while from the visual surfaced online, people spot something not so decent in the behaviour of the Pakistan PM.

What's in the viral video?

A female staff at the event received him there amidst rainfall. She promptly carried an umbrella and walked along with the prime minister, however, seconds later Sharif took hold of the umbrella and continued to walk forward, leaving the hospitality team behind. The woman got wet in the rain due to his disgraceful gesture by the Pakistan-based dignitary. It was also noted that other staff on the premises also didn't come forward to assist the female escort.

Netizens react

The internet rolled out the video on their social media pages and made it go viral. They slammed the act as "Shameless Behaviour."

Check reactions