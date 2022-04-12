Pakistan National Assembly member disrespects newly elected PM Shehbaz Sharif in viral video, calls him 'bhikari'

In the midst of Pakistan's political instability, a video of former PM Imran Khan's party member Faheem Khan has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly from Karachi can be seen calling the country's newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif "bhikari" (beggar).

The self-recorded video has been shot in the National Assembly when members of Imran Khan's party offered their resignations, paving the way for opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif to take over.

"Right now, I am standing in the Assembly and I would like to show you an 'International beggar'. He is the beggar (showing Sharif on screen), the who calls the country a beggar. But we aren't beggars..." Khan can be heard saying in the video.

Watch:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 12:24 PM IST