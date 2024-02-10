 Sex Toy Starts Buzzing In Suitcase, Model Asked To Leave Plane In US; Video Of 'Embarrassing' Incident Goes Viral
A video of the "embarrassing" incident, which happened with influencer Amanda Diaz Rojas who has 2,50,000 followers, recently surfaced on TikTok and went viral.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

A model-cum-influencer was asked to leave the plane after one of the sex toys kept in her suitcase started buzzing. A video of the "embarrassing" incident, which happened with influencer Amanda Diaz Rojas who has 2,50,000 followers, recently surfaced on TikTok and went viral. Amanda Diaz Rojas was taken off the plane after a vibrator began buzzing in her suitcase shortly before takeoff. Here it may be noted that TikTok is not accessible in India.

The TikTok video shows flight attendants asking Amanda to remove her suitcase from the overhead locker as it starts buzzing. She was asked to leave the plane with suitcase. Later in the video, she was seen opening the suitcase on the jetway. It was then found that a vibrator was buzzing in her suitcase. The airline staff was seen giggling as her suitcase had many sex toys. The clip ends with Amanda switching off the vibrator.

Viral Video Draws Reactions:

The caption on the viral TikTok video read: "When the whole plane wants to know why your suitcase is vibrating." The video prompted reactions from netizens. "She makes sure she packs the essentials,” one user commented. Another wrote: "I love how the plane crew was laughing with them,” a third tickled viewer wrote."

A person also advised the model to "take the damn batteries out" of sex toys before flying next time. Notably, the US allows carrying electronic sex toys in both carry-on and checked bags during flights.

