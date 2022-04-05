Amidst war surge, Ukrainian parents write details on child's skin

Ukrainian journalist Anastasiia Lapatina shared a image sourced to an artist from the war torn country bringing to light that parents are writing their personal details on the bodies of their children fearing all likely and unlikely circumstances. As the Russian troops seem to have advanced invading the region, mothers have been seen mentioning contact information on the skin of the little ones, to ensure future contact on survival or data to recognize.

Taking to Twitter, Anastasiia wrote: "Ukrainian mothers are writing their family contacts on the bodies of their children in case they get killed and the child survives."

The image seem to have been originally shared by an artist identified as Sasha Makoviy. The Instagram post was captioned (in the Ukrainian language) with a outburst of feelings, "It hurts to go to the photo gallery. There's such a wonderful life that we had."

Later the text added details of the story. "In the photo is Vira's back on the first day of the war. I signed it with my hands trembling. Mother signed Vira in case something happened to us, and someone would pick her up as a survivor. Or it will be lost, which, according to my logic, could only happen when I was disconnected. Then even a crazy thought flashed through my mind "why didn't I tattoo her with this information?And I still can't bring myself to put this scrambled paper in the second photo out of my overalls pocket. Although now we are where it is safe." (translated via Google)

