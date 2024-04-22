Scary! Pakistani Man Caught On CCTV Trying To Kidnap Girl; Minor Manages To Escape After Raising Alarm

Pakistani Man Caught On CCTV Trying To Kidnap Girl; Minor Manages To Escape After Raising Alarm | Twitter

Pakistan: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet in which a man can be seen attempting to kidnap a minor girl in Pakistan. The man was caught on CCTV camera while trying to abduct the girl. The scary video of the incident is circulating on social media, showing a biker attempting to kidnap a minor girl in a deserted lane in Pakistan.

The video emerged on Monday and is being widely shared on social media platforms. It shows a man wearing a mask and a Pathani reaching a deserted lane and spotting a girl coming out of a building.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Grabs The Girl

He calls out to the girl and asks her to come closer to him. As the girl approaches, he grabs her and tries to cover her mouth to prevent her from raising an alarm.

Girl Raises Alarm

However, the girl managed to raise an alarm, causing the kidnapper to flee in haste on his bike. The girl also ran towards the building from which she had emerged. This incident highlights the poor state of law and order in the neighboring country, raising concerns about the safety of minor girls in Pakistan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Minor Girl Is Hindu'

In another post, it is claimed that the young girl belonged to the minority Hindu community in Pakistan, and it is alleged that the Muslim man was attempting to kidnap her. However, FPJ could not verify the authenticity of these claims made in the viral video.