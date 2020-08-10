'Sarapakarice': Boy trying to pronounce ‘subscribe’ in his YouTube video garners social media support

Gone are the days when garnering one million views for epic content on YouTube was a big deal. The coronavirus lockdown has given a boost to even the most mundane videos.
The latest addition is of a young boy who is trying to make a million views for his video. However, things take an unexpected turn when he tries to pronounce the word ‘subscribe’.
The video begins with him saying, “Hello guys welcome to my YouTube channel. Today I am going to make a new video so please, subsakaraibe, sarakaparice, sarakap…whatever. I want to reach one million likes, so please sarapakarice ok thank you.”
It didn’t take long for the video to hit the viral note on social media.
Many Twitter users actually wanted to subscribe to his channel as a form of support.
One user wrote, I remember I couldn’t pronounce Recrystallisation in my Biology class. I practised as Re -Crys.. Re-crystal... Re-crystallisation .. after many attempts I pronounced it correctly."
"Guys plz don't be insensitive and dont mock the child. Many a people are there in the world with many difficulties...It may be one of such difficulties the child has in speaking/pronunciation," added another.
Another user commented, "Strange how world looks at same thing differently. Though it was on a funny side but I totally appreciated his effort and hence liked the video. For me it’s a surprise that people are finding his speech difficulties a laughing matter."
Many netizens also observed that the boy may have been slapped in the middle of his video as he struggled to pronounce the word.
One user wrote, "Eager to find out who slapped the kid at 23rd second of the video. Was it one of his parent? Smile vanished from the kids face there after. Is it the parents who are pressurising the kids to do all these things?"
Another added, "Yes I noticed too, and it wasn't a good feeling. The kid looked like he was about to burst in tears."
While some had a good laugh, extended support, others concerned for the sudden change of emotions, the video made it to social media and is receiving heaps of love from netizens.
