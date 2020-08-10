'Sarapakarice': Boy trying to pronounce ‘subscribe’ in his YouTube video garners social media support

Gone are the days when garnering one million views for epic content on YouTube was a big deal. The coronavirus lockdown has given a boost to even the most mundane videos.

The latest addition is of a young boy who is trying to make a million views for his video. However, things take an unexpected turn when he tries to pronounce the word ‘subscribe’.

The video begins with him saying, “Hello guys welcome to my YouTube channel. Today I am going to make a new video so please, subsakaraibe, sarakaparice, sarakap…whatever. I want to reach one million likes, so please sarapakarice ok thank you.”

It didn’t take long for the video to hit the viral note on social media.

Many Twitter users actually wanted to subscribe to his channel as a form of support.