Sugu Pavithra: Husband of Malaysian YouTuber hits wife; deletes all videos with over 1 million views

Malaysian couple Sugu Pavithra garnered attention with their YouTube channel that featured traditional recipes narrated in Malay.

The channel became popular amid the COVID-19 pandemic as more and more people on social media looked up for easy recipes to be made at home.

However, the couple made headlines after Sugu was booked by the police and subsequently charged in court for allegedly hitting his wife Pavithra, reports Mashable SE Asia.

According to the report, Sugu was drunk and had hit Pavithra at a hospital in Ipoh, Perak with a mobile phone and a sickle.

While the reason for their argument is unknown, many assume it to be media’s focus on Pavithra alone.

After the remand, both Sugu and Pavithra announced that they will be taking a break from YouTube and focus on their relationship and family.

Sugu also deleted 98 videos from their channel, each of which had over one million views.

Pavithra also maintained that she has forgiven her husband for his actions.

Sugu, a real estate professional had quit his job to focus on the channel full time. Now the couple has to start from scratch after killing their source of income.

As of now the couple has over 788K subscribers on their empty YouTube channel.