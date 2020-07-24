YouTuber PewDiePie's latest video about Sushant Singh Rajput is breaking the internet

Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie released his latest video, titled - 'Reacting to Sushant Singh Rajput', which is a tribute to late Bollywood actor.

The PewDiePie, 30, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, found fame with video game commentaries and was at one point the world's highest earning YouTuber. Last year, PewDiePie, who currently has 105 million subscribers, was overtaken as the biggest YouTube channel in the world by Bollywood record label T-Series.

The popular YouTube sensation in his video about Sushant SIngh Rajput, confessed that he didn't know much about the 'Kai po Che' actor but Sushant seemed like a 'smart dude'. In the 24-minute-long video, Pewdiepie also spoke about how he could relate to Sushant as he himself is an engineering drop out. He also reacted to Sushant Singh Rajput's 2016 speech at IIT Bombay.

"He's such a cool dude, such a smart guy, such a good message as well that I so wholeheartedly believe in just such a tragedy..it really makes you sad to think that he passed away at such a young age," he says in the end of the video.

Pewdiepie adds, "Police say that he died of suicide but at least personally that someone lives in the moment..I cannot make sense out of committing suicide and there's been this whole controversy and theories about did he really commit suicide or what happened..I don't want to get into that but want it just to be a video attributing him because I think he's a cool dude and I wanted to share with my audience."

"It's just this statement he had about living in the moment...obviously this was a couple of years ago but it's just you wouldn't commit suicide if you had this mindset...I don't believe that at all but then again I don't want to add to that.... Rest In Peace Sushant.. I would love to meet you..seem like a awesome dude and thank you for being you," he says.

Here's the video: