Saket Gokhle hospitalised after cardiac incident; netizens pour in 'get well soon' wishes

RTI activist Saket Gokhle on Tuesday informed netizens that he has been admitted to the hospital followed by sudden chest pain and breathlessness last night

Taking to Twitter, Gokhle wrote, “Had sudden chest pain & breathlessness last night which turned out to be a cardiac incident. Got admitted to the ER & feeling a lot better since the morning. Gonna be a little on & off here for a couple of days until I’ve recovered fully (sic).”