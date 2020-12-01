Saket Gokhle hospitalised after cardiac incident; netizens pour in 'get well soon' wishes

RTI activist Saket Gokhle on Tuesday informed netizens that he has been admitted to the hospital followed by sudden chest pain and breathlessness last night
Taking to Twitter, Gokhle wrote, “Had sudden chest pain & breathlessness last night which turned out to be a cardiac incident. Got admitted to the ER & feeling a lot better since the morning. Gonna be a little on & off here for a couple of days until I’ve recovered fully (sic).”
Soon after the activist posted a health update on Twitter, netizens started to flood his social media with 'Get well soon' wishes.
Take a look.
A vehement critic of the current regime - who cites Rahul Gandhi as his 'inspiration' - Gokhale can often be seen sharing legal documents or fighting supporters of the current dispensation.
Recently, after Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari wrote to state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh regarding journalist Arnab Goswami's welfare in prison, he filed an RTI asking how many letters has Governor written to the state government regarding welfare of under-trials since he took office.
Gokhale had filed an RTI seeking this information. And the RTI response confirmed, "no such letters were sent by governor to the state government regarding the welfare of under-trials since he took office".
Gokhale, a former foreign correspondent at Financial Times, quit journalism a 2 years ago to work for the public. He is the son of former Mumbai police senior Inspector Suhas Gokhale.