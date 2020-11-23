Special treatment to Arnab? No letters to Maha govt by Koshyari over welfare of undertrials, reveals reply to Saket Gokhale's RTI plea

The recent, brief incarceration faced by journalist Arnab Goswami had triggered nation-wide outrage. From outraged Twitter trends and counter allegations to communication between the Chief Minister's and Governor's offices - there had been many developments during his brief detention. Goswami's release from detention was also an ostentation event, with massive crowds cheering from the sides of the road as the elated journalist pumped his fist into the air.

While the Republic TV Editor in Chief has repeatedly clashed with the Maharashtra administration over the last few months, the latest incident pertains to his arrest in a 2018 suicide case. Goswami was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik. A suicide note recovered by the police had named the owners of three companies including Goswami who had allegedly owed Anvay a massive amount of money and refused to pay.