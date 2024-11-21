'Safe For Indian Girls To Wear Anything?': Kolkata Model Asks People At India Gate After Her Towel Dance Video Goes Viral

Kolkata Model Sannati Mitra new video | Instagram: Sannati Mitra

Kolkata model Sannati Mitra recently went viral for dancing at the India Gate in New Delhi in a towel. After several people slammed her act and termed it being disrespectful for being displayed at the war memorial, the model released another reel online. In this reel, she tried communicating the idea that India is safe for girls wanting to wear a dress they desire, even if it only a towel.

Mitra, who wore a towel to the India Gate and confidently grooved there to one of the classic Bollywood hits, went to tourist asking whether they believed India was safe was females regardless of what they wore. Carrying her unusual attire, she asked both men and women on the premises their views on the topic.

Kolkata model's public reaction video

She recorded their responses in her recent Instagram video, where most people were heard saying that the country allows girls to wear anything they wish to and safe enough. Including foreigners visiting the historic site in India, people remarked about India being a safe place for girls.

"Everyone loves to experiment, so do I. Hi, guys, I am going in front of India Gate wearing a towel to see what happens there", she said while suggesting it to a stunt to observe whether people made her feel unsafe or not.

Video: Towel dance at India Gate

People point out India to be safe for girls

In her video, she asked a man by pointing out at her towel outfit, "Aise aayi hu toh koi problem toh nahi. Koi bhi ladki aise aaye koi problem nahi hoga?" To this, he replied by saying, "This is your freedom (you can wear anything)". Another man answered to the question and suggested that improvement in education system has made India safer.

Soon, the Kolkata model reached out to few foreigners visiting the tourist attraction in New Delhi. She asked them the same question whether India was a safe country for women, and whether they felt safe here. "I feel very safe", one said. "I think girls should be allowed to wear whatever they want", another added.