Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 7 sixes in an over, netizens call it a 'historic knock'

Twitter is now trending "7 Sixes" for Ruturaj Gaikwad's historic score at the Vijay Hazare Trophy match

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 7 sixes in an over, netizens call it 'historic knock' | FPJ
Ruturaj Gaikwad just created history as he smashed seven sixes in an over while playing the Vijay Hazare trophy quarter-final match against Uttar Pradesh. Yes, you read that right. We know that an over holds six balls, and it's a little impossible to imagine hitting seven sixes out of them. However, the unbelievable has happened, and it's Gaikwad who has stunned cricket fans with his crazy knock.

Gaikwad smashed Shiva Singh for seven consecutive sixes. There was one no-ball in the over that too went in favour of the player. Gaikwad's historic knock of 220 runs in 159 balls led Maharashtra to 330 runs for five wickets in 50 overs.

Meanwhile, the cricketer's amazing game received appreciation on social media. Netizens praised his noteworthy spirit and the thrilling play displayed by him.

Check out some reactions

