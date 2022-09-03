RRR Movie page engages fans in 'one-word tweet' trend

RRR follows one word tweet trend | Twitter

Active social media users would be aware of the 'one-word' posting trend on Twitter. Netizens, since the recent past, have been using just a single word in their tweets to express their mind to fans and followers.

To vibe in the same trend, RRR Movie engaged their fans in 'one-word tweet' style. Two consecutive tweets were posted on the microblogging website to sync the buzzing manner of uploading texts. Their initial tweet read, "RAMARAJU." "BHEEM," read another tweet which was shared soon after a minute.

RRR is reportedly a fictitious story incorporating the lives of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, namely Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who contributed for the nation while fighting against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Ram Charan plays Rama Raju while N. T. Rama Rao Jr. plays Komaram Bheem.

RRR was released in cinema halls on 25 March 2022 and later made to OTT platform ZEE5 on May 20 this year.

Check tweets:

RAMARAJU — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) September 3, 2022

BHEEM — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) September 3, 2022

