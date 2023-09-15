RIP Zeus: World's Tallest Male Dog Passes Away At 3

Remember Zeus? The dog that inked its name in the Guinness World Record in 2022 for being the tallest one (male), passed away on September 12. It was just three years old when it breathed last and left pet parents and other dog lovers in grief. Reportedly, the doggo was diagnosed with cancer and later died of pneumonia.

Informing people about Zeus' sad demise, GWR took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, "We’ve sadly said goodbye to Zeus, the tallest dog, at just three years of age following a battle with cancer." Pet parent Brittany Davis also confirmed the news and wrote on a GoFundMe page "Our baby boy is gone...Our hearts are broken."

RIP Zeus; details about the doggo

Zeus was 3 feet and 5.18 inches tall. "He's been a big dog since we got him, even for a puppy. He had huge paws," Brittany recalled while the record was announced. Speaking to GWR, Brittany pointed out some interesting things about Zeus and said that he was quite popular in the local area. "Zeus is pretty famous at the Dallas Farmer’s Market. Everyone knows him, and the vendors all know him. He gets extra treats and lots of attention."

It was learned that Zeus would have turned four this November but tragically died following a diagnosis of bone cancer and getting one of his legs amputated.

Another 'Zeus' you must know about

Meanwhile, one must not confuse the three-year-old Zeus with another recording-wining dog by the same name. A Great Dane from the USA measuring 44 inches tall was termed the "world's tallest dog ever" in the record book in 2011. Years later in 2014, the dog passed away.

