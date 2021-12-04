RIP Sir trends as netizens take to Twitter on journalist Vinod Dua's death

Veteran Indian journalist Vinod Dua took his last breath today. He was admitted since early months of 2021, his health deteriorated to take his life. His daughter Mallika confirmed the news on social media.

While sharing the news she wrote on Instagram with deep grief, "Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall."

She added in the Instagram story that the last rites would take place at Lodhi crematorium, 12 noon tomorrow.

Instagram @mallikadua

A while later, In a post daughter Mallika expressed her memories with the journalist dad and made a note how lucky heaven would be to receive him.

The heartfelt long post on Instagram reads, 'There will never be another like you. My first and best friend. My Papaji. Very few live as large and glorious a life as you did. Always up for a good time...'

She added further, ' Heaven is just so fucking lucky, it has my whole entire life. We won’t live in fear and grief forever...'

Take a look at her post right here:

As the news knocked several ears, people have come up on the internet with tribute messages and memories associated with the eminent journalist.

To him passing away, social media has witnessed people expressing tribute and homage to the notable journalist.

Cabinet Minister in Chhattisgarh Government T S Singhdeo tweeted, 'Saddened to hear about the demise of senior journalist Shri Vinod Dua. He was few among those who fearlessly voiced his opinion and was a torchbearer of this honourable profession. My condolences to his family and all the viewers.'

Saddened to hear about the demise of senior journalist Shri Vinod Dua. He was few among those who fearlessly voiced his opinion and was a torchbearer of this honourable profession.



My condolences to his family and all the viewers. — T S Singhdeo (@TS_SinghDeo) December 4, 2021

Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai also took to Twitter to pay tribute remembering the veteran journalist, 'There has been no more ‘natural’ tv personality than Vinod Dua: he was a trend setting journalist who could dive into a prog on politics,food, music, poetry with equal ease. Dua-Roy election jugalabandi was spl in 80s/90s DD general election live coverage as was Parakh show. RIP'

There has been no more ‘natural’ tv personality than Vinod Dua: he was a trend setting journalist who could dive into a prog on politics,food, music, poetry with equal ease. Dua-Roy election jugalabandi was spl in 80s/90s DD general election live coverage as was Parakh show. RIP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 4, 2021

A Twitter user @ambuj777ku9999 took to the social media writing, 'India has today lost a hero. A fearless journalist with a career spanning over 42 yrs, #VinodDua had what hardly a few have today - a spine. Those who knew him personally will remember him fondly, and those who knew him from a distance will remember him with admiration. #RIP sir!'

While another user @mmiask wrote, Veteran Journalist & Pillar of Hindi Journalism with a rare breed left for Heavenly abode today!! . RIP Sir.

India has today lost a hero. A fearless journalist with a career spanning over 42 yrs, #VinodDua had what hardly a few have today - a spine. Those who knew him personally will remember him fondly, and those who knew him from a distance will remember him with admiration. #RIP sir! pic.twitter.com/76SQjcBIaA — AMBUJ kumar (@ambuj777ku9999) December 4, 2021

Veteran Journalist & Pillar of Hindi Journalism with a rare breed left for Heavenly abode today!! 😭😭😭😭😭. RIP Sir.

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/4IsvIp3jbt — Mohammad Mohsin I.A.S (@mmiask) December 4, 2021

Take a look at few more reactions, here:

Deeply saddened by the news of journalist #VinodDua sir passing away. My thoughts & prayers with the family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Pl19qow0jV — Rais Shaikh (@rais_shk) December 4, 2021

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passes away.

His daughter Mallika Dua shares on IG.



A huge loss to the fraternity.



RIP, sir. pic.twitter.com/3txpjo7l0p — Hemani Bhandari (@HemaniBhandari) December 4, 2021

Vinod Dua Sir Was India First Food Blogger When There Was No Instagram Remembering His Zaika India Ka Journey We Used To Tell Our Friends And Family Ke Jab Yeh Alag Alag State Pe Jayege To Jo Sir zne Bataya Wo Khayege



Rip Sir 🙏🙏#VinodDua pic.twitter.com/OflSL7fG6H — Kabir (@kabirrockz) December 4, 2021

Journalist Vinod Dua Sir is no more with us....RIP sir....we will miss you sir.#VinodDua pic.twitter.com/FptIm4UoO6 — Abhishek Chaudhary (@Abhishek130246) December 4, 2021

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 06:33 PM IST